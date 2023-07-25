Why Goo Goo Dolls don't mind playing "Iris" every night, even after 25 years

Goo Goo Dolls kicked off their Big Night Out Tour July 24 in Clearwater, Florida. A highlight of the set each night is the band's signature hit "Iris," which singer John Rzeznik says he still looks forward to performing, even after 25 years.

John tells ABC Audio, "It blows my mind that, like, a song that I sat in a hotel room and wrote on a guitar that only had four strings on it, turned into something that, that really kind of touched a lot of people. That's a good feeling that I was able to do that."

He laughs, "You know, I wish I'd done it three or four more times!"

The tour's opening act is O.A.R., best known for their 2008 hit "Shattered (Turn the Car Around)." John says it's been a long time coming for him and O.A.R. singer Marc Roberge.

"I think it's a great pairing," John says. "Marc and I have been trying to get our schedules to to work together for years. They're all great guys, and they're a great band and we complement each other."

Big Night Out is the latest in a string of multiple tours the Goos have done since COVID restrictions were lifted. John says being forced off the road has made him grateful that they've been able to return to it.

"I'm just sort of glad that we're able to do it again," he says. "I was home for a while, and it was great in certain ways, and it was very difficult in others. Y'know, I'm a workaholic and I gotta keep moving. So...[I have] a little bit more gratitude about the fact that I'm able to do stuff."

He adds, "I mean, it's still difficult, but I'm just happy to have a job!"

