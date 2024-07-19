Did You See The “Blue Screen” On Your Computer?

A update from Crowdstrike is the reason for so many issues worldwide this morning. The global cybersecurity firm has Microsoft Windows as one of its clients, and when they sent an update, things started going very wrong. You may find delays and cancellations at Tampa International Airport and other area airports so call ahead. For additional information please check with us here.

Global outage FILE PHOTO: A global computer outage is impacting flights, banking and businesses. (AlexPhotoStock - stock.adobe.com)

Tampa City Council approved the proposal that will bring revitalization to the Historic Gas Plant District as well a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays by a 5-3. That project will cost $6.5 billion, and the next step is with Pinellas County commissioners. Their vote will come later this month to decide if they need to spend $312.5 million from the hotel-bed tax to fully fund the project. If they vote yes, the project moves on.

Hillsborough County Commissioners voted no to including a schools tax on the November ballot. Superintendent Van Ayres has scheduled a special meeting for this Tuesday to discuss possible legal action and get the referendum on the Nov. 5th ballot.

2024 Florida Freedom Summer

There are two ways to save on sales tax this month. The one most parents are waiting for is the Back-To-School Sales tax holiday scheduled to begin Monday, July 29 and run through Sunday, August 11. The entire month of July will be dedicated to giving us a chance to buy the things we love to use all year long. “Freedom Summer” is focused out ways to enjoy the outdoors, entertainment and more. There is everything from electric scooters, event tickets and state park passes and more. Check for what qualifies here.

