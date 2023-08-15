Why Chris Daughtry turned down the chance to replace Steven Tyler in Aerosmith

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

By Andrea Dresdale

As you probably know, Chris Daughtry and Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler were both on American Idol as a contestant and a judge, respectively. It turns out, they almost had something else in common, as Chris could've had Tyler's Aerosmith job.

Apparently, back in 2009, Aerosmith had a falling out with Tyler because he left to do American Idol and almost went on without him. Who would sing? That's where Chris comes in.

"I get this random call from [Aerosmith guitarist] Joe Perry," Chris revealed on The Dave Rickards Podcast. "I thought it was a joke at first, but he didn't even take time to, like, [say] 'How you doing?' He just went into his reason for calling me."

Perry told Chris the band “wanted to work” despite Tyler not being interested, and then he asked, “How would you feel about hitting the road with us?” Daughtry said the offer left him “speechless,” but he ultimately passed for many reasons.

“First of all, I don't consider myself any caliber of singer that Steven Tyler ...He is irreplaceable, in my mind,” he explained. “Furthermore, Steven Tyler's alive. This whole fear of p****** off one of my heroes was just looming.”

Even though the idea of fronting Aerosmith was “a terrifying concept” to Chris, he’s still happy he was asked. “It is a story that I will hold near and dear for the rest of my life, for sure,” he shared.

Aerosmith eventually reunited with Tyler. The band's farewell Peace Out tour kicks off September 2 in Philadelphia. As for Chris, he and his band Daughtry just signed a new record deal and dropped a new single, "Artificial."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!