Who will Taylor Swift date next? Place your bets

By Andrea Dresdale

First, let's start off by saying that it's definitely sexist that so much attention is being paid to Taylor Swift's love life. As Rolling Stone recently noted in a headline, "We Wouldn't Be Having This Conversation If Taylor Swift Was a Man." With that being said, an online sports betting site is literally offering odds on who she'll date next.

Online sportsbook Bovada is offering the best odds on Taylor dating Dylan O'Brien, the star of her award-winning All Too Well short film, who is also, oddly, credited with playing the drums on the song "Snow on the Beach" on her album Midnights.

After that, the next best odds are for Harry Styles and Shawn Mendes. Since Taylor allegedly already dated Harry, it's unlikely that will happen. As for Shawn, Taylor's friend Camila Cabello might have something to say about that.

The next-best odds go to Pete Davidson — because he dates everybody — and several names that are ridiculous, like Taylor's alleged exes John Mayer and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The rest of the list reads like a who's-who of famous men: Everyone from Michael B. JordanPedro Pascal and The Weeknd to Tom BradyTrevor Noah, Bradley Cooper and Drake.

The longest odds, though, go to an unusual bunch: Timothée Chalamet, Ansel Elgort and Lewis Capaldi.

Of course, Taylor Swift might actually just choose to be single for a while, and good for her. She's got a lot going on at the moment, between her Eras Tour and the upcoming rerelease of Speak Now

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

