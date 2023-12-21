Who beat Taylor Swift to #1 on 'USA Today''s Best Concerts of 2023 list?

By Andrea Dresdale

USA Today has put together a ranking of the Top 10 Best Concerts of 2023, and Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show isn't number one on the list.  So who is? Well, let's back up a bit.

Number 10 on the list is a show that was part of the Trilogy Tour, featuring Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias. Number 9 is a show by Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Cure. The joint bill of Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks came in at #8.

Taylor's pal Ed Sheeran is #7 with his Mathematics Tour performance, followed by Madonna's Celebration Tour show at #6. Italian rockers Måneskin are #5, followed by Pink's Summer Carnival Stadium show at #4.

Beyoncé's Renaissance tour show and Taylor's Eras Tour show -- both documented in wildly successful concert films -- are #3 and #2, respectively.

And coming in at #1?  It's rock legends U2, with their new Las Vegas residency show U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.  USA Today says the show, performed in a brand-new venue that allows the band to be surrounded by dazzling video visuals, is "the definitive live music encounter," and is "worth the hype."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

