Which music legend turned down the chance to be part of the 'Barbie' movie soundtrack?

The Grammy-nominated Barbie soundtrack features artists in genres ranging from pop, rap and dance to R&B and alternative rock. But apparently the one artist who turned down the chance to participate in the super-successful project is a legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

"I think Barry Gibb [of the Bee Gees] was the first person that was asked to be a part of it before we even came into it," says Mark Ronson. Ronson oversaw the soundtrack with Andrew Wyatt, and co-wrote and produced many of the hits. "And I think that he sort of, like, politely declined."

"I think Greta [Gerwig] had gone to him, and then it was like, 'Well, who else can we get? Well, let's get Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt,'" says Ronson. "So I guess Barry Gibb was the one that got away."

As far as what Gibb's involvement would have been, Ronson reveals that initially the Barbie movie wasn't going to have a huge lineup of songs.

"You know, at the beginning, they were going to have two songs," he says. "The big dance number and a Ken song. So I could have imagined, like, you get 'More Than a Woman' and 'To Love Somebody' — you're kind of covered."

Even without Gibb, they made out pretty well: Both "I'm Just Ken" and Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" — the Ken song and the "big dance number," respectively — have been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards. And many experts believe Oscar nominations are in the future for those songs, and for the soundtrack as a whole.

