What you really, really want is some Spice Girls postage stamps

After issuing official postage stamps celebrating The Beatles, Queen and The Rolling Stones, the U.K.'s Royal Mail has finally decided it's time for some girl power.

In honor of their 30th anniversary this year, a set of Spice Girls postage stamps will go on sale starting January 11, but they're available for preorder now. They are the first female pop group to be honored with a series of stamps by Royal Mail.

The 15 stamps depict Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown, Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm and Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell, both together and separately.

The 10 main images on the stamps come from live performances from 1997 to 2012, including the group's performance at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, their Brit Awards performance from 1997 and their reunion tour from 2008. The other five stamps come from a photoshoot for their 1998 movie, Spice World.

Prices range from 38 cents for a First Day envelope to $254 for a Platinum Miniature sheet, which features the stamps layered in actual platinum.

In a statement, the group says, "We are so excited to be celebrated by Royal Mail, alongside some of the most iconic and influential music legends. When we formed the Spice Girls we couldn’t have dreamt that 30 years later we would be the first female group to be dedicated an entire stamp collection, that’s Girl Power!”

