What Was That?

It’s going to be busy around the Tampa Convention Center Wednesday, with U.S. Special Operations Command conducting what they call a capabilities demonstration from noon - 1 pm. If you decided to come down on your lunch hour expect to hear simulated gunfire and see chopper flying pretty low. The annual ‘Battle of the Bay’ will rehearse today as well around noon. There will be detours and delays both days.

2 new eaglets spotted at Carillon Park Photo contributed by Jim Weller (Jim Weller/Jim Weller)

Poison being used outside homes in Tampa Bay are being blamed for the deaths of animals and birds. The secondary poisoning comes when vermin eat the rodenticide, and are in turn eaten by birds of prey and other wildlife. Florida Fish and Wildlife caution us to not use those and find a more natural way to control pests.

If you’re heading out for kayaking, tubing, paddleboarding or boating along the Weeki Wachee River, there are new rules to follow to protect the environment. There is now a “Springs Protection Zone” that covers a 5.6 mile stretch from the state park to Rogers park that prohibits mooring, beaching and grounding of boats or kayaks in the river. There’s a fine of $140.00.

Strategic Property Partners LLC is about to add to the Water Street District with three new buildings that will be a mix of retail, housing and hotels. The project will be right across the street from Amalie Arena and work has already begun with an anticipated completion date of spring 2025.

Start setting aside some cash for the next Sales Tax Holiday for Floridians. Freedom Sales Tax Holiday will return on July 1st and end on July 31st. This one is meant to let us enjoy the great outdoors and have fun this summer with tax savings on items like outdoor supplies, camping supplies, and event on movie tickets, concerts and game tickets and entry to state parks and museums.

With less than one month to go before the official start of the hurricane season, it’s Hurricane Preparedness Week and a good time to double check supplies, restock and check the Dove Hurricane Guide for the latest from our Weather Partners at 10 Tampa Bay Weather. Predictions are for an active season.

