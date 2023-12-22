Whamageddon! "Last Christmas" scores UK "Christmas #1" title after 39 years

When the late George Michael wrote the Wham! song "Last Christmas" 39 years ago, he did it specifically to score a so-called "Christmas #1" -- since being on top of the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart on December 25 is a much-coveted accomplishment among British acts. Now, he's finally gotten his wish.

"Last Christmas" has officially ascended to #1 on the Official Singles Chart, meaning it will be the 2023 Christmas #1. George's Wham! partner Andrew Ridgeley tells the Official Charts Company that the milestone has been "much-cherished and sought-after."

"George would be beside himself [that] after all of these years, [we’ve] finally obtained Christmas Number 1 ... it’s mission accomplished!" he added.

Over the last seven days, "Last Christmas" has been streamed over 13 million times in the U.K., making it the most-streamed ever Christmas #1 during the holiday week. What's more, "Last Christmas" is now the U.K.'s third biggest song of all time, counting sales and streams. Number two is the 1984 charity single "Do They Know It's Christmas" by Band Aid, while Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" is #1.

Coincidentally, "Last Christmas" was kept out of the #1 spot 39 years ago by "Do They Know It's Christmas?" which Ridgeley calls "a huge disappointment" -- even though "Do They Know It's Christmas?" raised millions for charity and George Michael himself sang on it.

“Christmas Number 1 has been a long-held ambition for [George] and I,” Ridgeley says. "And for the fans too. It’ll mean a lot to WHAM!’s legacy -- it’s the crowning glory."

George Michael died on Christmas Day 2016. In 2023, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

