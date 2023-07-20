Wham! Netflix doc gives a big bump to the pop duo's classic hits

Courtesy Netflix

By Andrea Dresdale

The new Netflix documentary about Wham! evidently made a lot of fans wake themselves up and stream-stream.

Billboard reports that the critically acclaimed documentary, which charts the four-year career of the duo of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, has resulted in a 41% increase in streaming of their catalog and a 537% increase in their digital sales.

That catalog includes the number-one hits "Careless Whisper," "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and "Everything She Wants" as well as the top 10 singles "Freedom," "I'm Your Man" and "The Edge of Heaven."

If you want all of those in one place, the recently released compilatioWham! The Singles: Echoes from the Edge of Heaven includes them all on vinyl and CD.

George Michael's solo career has also benefited, as he's seen a 30% increase in his catalog and a 187% increase in his digital sales.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!