Wet Leg jams "Wet Dream" with Harry Styles during Portugal show

2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

By Josh Johnson

Wet Leg has been opening for Harry Styles' European tour. During a show in Portugal on Tuesday, July 18, the pop star invited the "Chaise Longue" duo onstage for a joint rendition of their song "Wet Dream."

Styles, who previously covered "Wet Dream," introduced Wet Leg to the stage as "one of my favorite bands."

"It has been the most wonderful, wonderful tour to watch them play every night," he said.

Wet Leg posted footage of the live collaboration on their Instagram alongside the caption, "A wet dream come true.

Wet Leg's tour with Styles concludes Saturday, July 22, in Italy.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

