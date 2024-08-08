The Weeknd scares up another haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights

The Weeknd is scaring up a return to Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights with a new attraction.



The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy haunted house features The Weeknd's music scored by Grammy winner Mike Dean, and includes visuals inspired by his music videos and live performances. The video teaser for the attraction shows a creepy surgical procedure taking place to create a Frankenstein's monster-like version of The Weeknd as his song "Take My Breath" starts to play.



The singer collaborated with Halloween Horror Nights in 2022 for The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare, a haunted house that paid homage to his After Hours album.



Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood begins Sept. 5 and will continue select nights through Nov. 3. Tickets are on sale now.

Other attractions this year include Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse, which features themes from Blumhouse Productions’ horror films, as well as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface, in celebration of 50 years of the iconic villain.

