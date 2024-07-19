The Weeknd releases trippy video teasing "third chapter" in his "tale"

After announcing a one-off stadium show in São Paulo, Brazil, The Weeknd has dropped a video teasing new music, which appears to be the final installment of a musical trilogy that started with his 2020 album, After Hours.

He captioned the video, "There are three chapters in this tale." In the video, we see his red-suited character from After Hours rolling dice and driving a car. We then see his "Old Man Weeknd" character and his younger, black leather-wearing character who were part of his 2022 release Dawn FM.

That's followed by a shot of a figure wearing a mask, then a bunch of creepy white human statues all reaching out to an unreal-looking little boy, sitting cross-legged with his eyes down. As a spotlight hits him, grass and flowers grow around him, and we again seen the words "There are three chapters in this tale."

Fans believe that it's all leading to a project called Rebirth. The Weeknd recently seemed to hint at that theme by posting on Instagram, "The present humanity is frail, deteriorating and weak, but to share eternal life the bodies must be transformed." That was followed by an emoji of the Brazilian flag.

Stay tuned.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.