The Weeknd is bringing a new show to Brazil for one night only

Live Nation

By Andrea Dresdale

It seems as though The Weeknd is going to start his new era in South America.

The artist will do a one-night-only stadium show in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 7, which will include "never-before-seen production." The Weeknd last played São Paulo in October as part of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

An artist presale for the stadium show starts July 22 at 9 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on July 25 at 9 a.m. ET at TheWeeknd.com/tour.

The singer will donate $1 from each ticket sold to his XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the United Nations World Food Programme.

The Weeknd was teasing new music as early as two weeks ago, but there are no details yet. His last album was Dawn FM, which came out in 2022.

