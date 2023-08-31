The Weeknd acknowledges Taylor Swift's Spotify listeners milestone with sweet post

On August 29, Taylor Swift became the first female artist to reach 100 million monthly Spotify listeners. Only one artist has more: The Weeknd, who acknowledged Taylor's achievement in his Instagram Story.

The artist, born Abel Tesfaye, reshared a Spotify post of a photo of Taylor hugging him onstage, which carried the caption, "Taylor Swift joins The Weeknd as the only artists to reach 100 million monthly Spotify listeners." He added the crossed fingers emoji, seemingly showing that he and Taylor are "that tight."

The photo of Taylor hugging Weeknd was taken in 2015, when he joined her onstage during her 1989 World Tour to perform his hit "Can't Feel My Face."

Tay and Abel also have something unusual in common: They've both scored hits from the soundtracks of the Fifty Shades of Grey movies. Weeknd had "Earned It" from the first movie, while Taylor and Zayn Malik scored a hit duet with "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" from the soundtrack of Fifty Shades Darker.

