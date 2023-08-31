The Weeknd acknowledges Taylor Swift's Spotify listeners milestone with sweet post

Kevin Mazur/LP5/WireImage

By Andrea Dresdale

On August 29, Taylor Swift became the first female artist to reach 100 million monthly Spotify listeners. Only one artist has more: The Weeknd, who acknowledged Taylor's achievement in his Instagram Story.

The artist, born Abel Tesfaye, reshared a Spotify post of a photo of Taylor hugging him onstage, which carried the caption, "Taylor Swift joins The Weeknd as the only artists to reach 100 million monthly Spotify listeners." He added the crossed fingers emoji, seemingly showing that he and Taylor are "that tight."

The photo of Taylor hugging Weeknd was taken in 2015, when he joined her onstage during her 1989 World Tour to perform his hit "Can't Feel My Face."

Tay and Abel also have something unusual in common: They've both scored hits from the soundtracks of the Fifty Shades of Grey movies. Weeknd had "Earned It" from the first movie, while Taylor and Zayn Malik scored a hit duet with "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" from the soundtrack of Fifty Shades Darker.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!