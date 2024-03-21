Weekend Worries

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather has severe weather on the way, some of that in time for tomorrow morning’s commute. We could see from 2-3 inches of rain, so there’s the possibility of flooding along with strong winds.

One of those events that may be impacted is the Valspar championship at Innisbrook this week, Friday has a very good chance for rain with a slightly lower chance on Saturday. Check here before you make those important weekend plans.

If you do have a road trip planned for the weekend, it’s going to be pricey at the pump. Gas prices in Florida have risen almost twenty cents over the past week.

Gas prices surge in Florida, set new high for the year

This may have caught you by surprise Monday morning, but it was a good one. The 4th St North Exit off southbound 275 on the Pinellas County side reopened as part of the Gateway Expressway Project. The rest of the Gateway Project is still on hold, waiting overhead signage to be completed.

The Sound has a new name. A deal with BayCare with now have the newest venue known as The BayCare Sound. The 10 year deal is worth millions.

