Weekend Weather

This weekend’s expected severe weather has postponed the Treasure Island Lighted Boat Parade from this Saturday to December 22nd. Organizers said it was the safe thing to do. Ann Kelly has more on that and 105.5 The Dove’s Annual Toy Drive this Friday in Ann-Ventures. Keep the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast handy on the Dove App for the latest at @1055thedove.

Dove Tampa Bay Forecast 10 Tampa Bay Weather

The future of the historic Gas Plant District was on display at last night’s meeting with developers and the public. There were plenty of comments on making affordable housing a part of the plan. If you weren’t able to be at last night’s meeting, more CBAC meetings are planned for Tuesdays. Those dates are Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30. You’re also welcome to put your thoughts in writing online through Dec 31st here.

With AAA predicting record-setting numbers for holiday travel, Tampa International Airport is also gearing up to handle some 80,000 passengers passing through daily. The heaviest days may be the Saturdays before and after Christmas. If you want a guaranteed parking space at TPA, book ahead. With gas prices at a record low, the highways will handle plenty of traffic.

AAA predicts near record-level of Florida drivers on the roads

An anti-trust investigation is underway by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody into why Florida State University was not given the bowl bid they believe they deserved. Moody wants more information on the selection process and said “my Office is launching an investigation to examine if the Committee was involved in any anticompetitive conduct.” For now, Florida State will take on the University of Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30th.

The city of Tampa is trying to lower the levels of what are called “forever chemicals” in the drinking water. New, state of the art technology was on display by the Tampa Water Department. The “Suspended Ion Exchange” (SIX) will be added to the David L. Tippin treatment facility.

