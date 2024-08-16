Weekend Cold Front

It will still be warm, but thanks to the effects of Hurricane Ernesto, as well as lower humidity, it will be a pretty comfortable weekend. Rain chances are almost zero through Sunday. Plan your weekend with our weather partners from 10 Tampa Bay Weather as track the tropics on the Dove Hurricane Guide.

Residents have been told to be ready to evacuate. The Peace River in Bartow is rising to dangerous levels which has put the city under a state of emergency thanks to record rainfall levels after Debby passed through. It’s almost at 8 feet now and that’s reason for concern. For more on warnings, watches and what to expect from our weekend that may include our first “cold front” in a while, check for the latest here.

A water main break along Bayshore Blvd. in Dunedin by Weaver Park has closed the road, and detours are in place. The city hopes to have repairs done in time for the weekend on Friday.

For the first time in more than twenty years, the Suncoast Animal League has put a hold on taking in any new pets. Increasing costs for vet are a big part of the reason, but you can help out be adopting of becoming a foster parent, and shopping at a sale this weekend at the Thrift Shoppe. Check Ann-Ventures for details.

