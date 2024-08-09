Weekend Cleanup And What’s Next

As most of Tampa Bay cleans up after Debby and continues to watch rivers rise, we’re also monitoring another system with a good chance of development. The Dove Hurricane Guide along with our meteorologist from 10 Tampa Bay Weather has an update outlook and what you need to be ready.

Hurricane Debby Cedar Key, FL—Cedar Key Fire Rescue said the number four bridge will remain closed until all hazards are removed. Officials said many roads on the island are still underwater. (Cedar Key Fire Rescue/Cedar Key Fire Rescue)

Thanks to the record amount of rainfall produced by Debbie, the storm sewer systems across Tampa Bay became overloaded very quickly. That resulted in the release of thousands of gallons of raw and partially treated sewage, some of it making into Tampa Bay. For a look at other affected areas check the DEP’s Public Notice of Pollution Portal.

Florida to open back-to-school sales tax holiday

School resumes this Monday but the tax-free savings on supplies will end on Sunday. The Back-To-School Sales tax holiday runs through Sunday, August 11. There’s also news when it comes to the grades each school receives. The Florida Department of Educations has released grades for area schools, and while the news is pretty good for Pinellas and Sarasota County schools with A grades, there’s work to be done for Pinellas, Hernando and Pasco and Manatees counties with a B rating. Individual school grades are here.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group