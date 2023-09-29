Weekend Changes

For anyone affected by Hurricane Idalia and the resulting damage, FEMA funds may be on hold if the government shutdown happens this weekend, and this includes those in Shore Acres. For more on what you may have do deal with check in here, and for what other services may be affected.

tarting this Sunday, October 1st, the SunRunner bus that travels along the Pinellas coastline will no longer be free. A new cashless system will charge $2.25 per ride, and an all-day pass is available for $5 using Apple Pay, Google Wallet, tappable credit or debit cards or Flamingo Fares card or app. Discounts will also be offered to seniors, students and others through the PSTA Customer Service Center.

Andrei Vasilevskiy TAMPA, FL - JUNE 26: Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

Where has Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy been? The team says the star “underwent a successful microdiscectomy to address a lumbar disc herniation” and may not be available to the team for two months or more. The regular season for the Lightning will get underway at Amalie Arena against the Predators on Oct. 10th

If you take advantage of the TECO Streetcar to get to Amalie Arena, it will remain a free ride thanks for a government grant. The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority received a $700,000 Commuter Assistance grant from the Florida Department of Transportation. We have the schedule and more information for you.

Tampa Bay Forecast 10 Tampa Bay Weather

The latest of what our weather may be like this winter from 10 Tampa Bay Weather is a prediction for more rain. El Nino will be around when it’s generally the dry season, so a wetter weather pattern is possible. For more on that and what to expect this weekend in Tampa Bay, check in here for the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast.

Beach dune restoration continues on Sunset Beach on Treasure Island due to damage from Hurricane Idalia, and the beach is closed to the south of Caddy’s Treasure Island at 9000 W. Gulf Boulevard, and that does include all beach parking lots. This could last up to a month. You can reach out to the city with questions at zoning@mytreausureisland.org with your address and your questions.







