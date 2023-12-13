Wednesday's Pentatonix concert to stream on Veeps December 22

Courtesy Live Nation

By Andrea Dresdale

Pentatonix is performing December 13 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, but if you didn't get tickets to that show, you'll be able to watch it from the comfort of your living room next week.

The show, part of the group's Most Wonderful Tour of the Year holiday trek, will stream exclusively on Veeps beginning December 22. Veeps All Access subscribers can access the show for free, or you can buy a ticket for $17.99. It'll be available to rewatch for 14 days.

The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year officially wraps up December 21 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It's in support of the a cappella group's latest album, The Greatest Christmas Hits, which features their current single, "Please Santa Please."

Pentatonix also makes a cameo appearance in the Prime Video holiday movie Candy Cane Lane, which is streaming now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!