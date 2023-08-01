Weather Warning System Approved For Clearwater

A new $1.3 million dollar severe weather and emergency alert system was approved by Clearwater City Council Monday. Twenty six stations will be set up at beaches and parks to give visitors an early warning for severe weather. The system should be up and running by March.

Statistics from the Florida Department of Health show COVID-19 cases are increasing in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, and across Florida as well. The U.S. Center for Disease Control is also noting a rise nationwide. A new booster vaccine has been approved and will be available in September.

Covid-19 Vaccines





An iconic South Tampa restaurant will close forever after 14 years on August 27th. The founders and co-owners Suzanne and Roger Perry of Datz, and Dough, the bakery next door, have sold the businesses and surround real estate. Dough has already closed. One piece of good news is that the St. Petersburg and Riverview locations will remain open under the original ownership.

Still no winner in the Mega Millions drawing, so Tuesday night’s jackpot is now over $1 billion dollars at $1.05 billion. Those numbers from Friday night’s drawing were 5-10-28-52-63 and the Megaball was 18. The multiplier was 5X.

Dove Daily Update Florida's second tax-free shopping holiday for back-school supplies begins this Monday. Graphic courtesy Florida Dept of Revenue

Shopping tax free for certain back-to-school supplies continues, with the last day Sunday, August 6th. School supplies that run $50 or less, shoes and clothing $100 or less or more are on the list, along with much more that you can check here. Tampa Bay teachers also are in need of supplies, and the majority of the time the cost comes right out of the teacher’s pockets. You can check the links below for your county’s school system and links to teacher’s for their needs. The new school year will start on August 10th for some schools.

-Hillsborough County https://bit.ly/3Y0tDDV

-Pinellas County https://bit.ly/44JnYnO

-Pasco County https://bit.ly/3rsRujn

-Polk County https://bit.ly/3XWpIbi

-Hernando County https://bit.ly/46Rht4l

-Manatee County https://bit.ly/457RqV5

-Sarasota County https://bit.ly/3DgPuO3

Two studies confirm what most of us already know. Florida ranks first for the highest premiums for car and home insurance. The studies come from Insurify and FINN and show that on the average, we pay $7,788 for our homeowners policy, and $2,560 for car insurance.

Dove Daily Update





