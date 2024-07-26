Weather Aware

There was a strong reminder of just how dangerous our weather can become yesterday in downtown St Pete. Lightning struck a group of people standing under the banyan tree at the corner of 3rd Avenue NE and Beach Drive NE, one of which was in cardiac arrest. Four people total were taken for care, and all are expected to recover. More storms are expected into the weekend in the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

If you were planning to go scalloping in the waters off Pasco County this weekend, that’s on hold for now. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has closed the waters south of the Pasco-Hernando county line, and north of the Anclote Key Lighthouse in northern Pinellas County and the Anclote River due to high levels of high levels of saxitoxin neurotoxin and Pyrodinium bahamense that can cause Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning or Saxitoxin Pufferfish Poisoning. The season is scheduled to end August 18th.

Tampa City Council approved the proposal that will bring revitalization to the Historic Gas Plant District as well a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays by a 5-3. That project will cost $6.5 billion, and the next step is with Pinellas County commissioners. Their vote will come later this month to decide if they need to spend $312.5 million from the hotel-bed tax to fully fund the project. If they vote yes, the project moves on.

Freedom Summer savings are almost over but there is another way to save on sales tax this month. The one most parents are waiting for is the Back-To-School Sales tax holiday scheduled to begin next Monday, July 29 and run through Sunday, August 11. The entire month of July will be dedicated to giving us a chance to buy the things we love to use all year long. “Freedom Summer” is focused out ways to enjoy the outdoors, entertainment and more and wraps up on the 31st. There is everything from electric scooters, event tickets and state park passes and more. Check for what qualifies here.

The Florida Department of Educations has released grades for area schools, and while the news is pretty good for Pinellas and Sarasota County schools with A grades, there’s work to be done for Pinellas, Hernando and Pasco and Manatees counties with a B rating. Individual school grades are here.

Training camp is now underway for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Todd Bowles says he wants a Super Bowl. Baker Mayfield returns as quarterback, with the team getting ready to take on the Commanders at Raymond James Stadium in September.

