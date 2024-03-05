The way to Selena Gomez's heart is through her stomach, says her boyfriend Benny Blanco

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Having hosted her show Selena + Chef for a while, Selena Gomez is no stranger to the kitchen, but her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, is on a whole 'nother level.

In addition to being a chart-topping songwriter and producer, Benny also wrote a cookbook called Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, and he promoted it March 4 on TalkShopLive. During the appearance, he also discussed the huge part food plays in his relationship with Selena.

"We always cook together, she's such a good cook. Like, it's not just for her show, she's an incredible cook," Benny revealed. "We have so much fun cooking together. All we do is eat."

But, that being said, Benny makes sure to cook Selena all her favorite dishes, too.

"She's a huge steak fan. So [she loves] anything that has steak in it," he said. "She loves soup. So she was shooting a show yesterday so I made a little soup and I brought it over to her.”

Some of Selena's other fav dishes in his cookbook, Benny said, include the pasta and "these little, perfect fried potatoes ... she loves those."

Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends is due out May 1.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

