Wax figure of Sinéad O’Connor pulled after public backlash

A wax figure of the late Sinéad O'Connor has been pulled from Dublin's National Wax Museum following uproar from the public, it was revealed on RTÉ Radio's Liveline.
The figure was unveiled Thursday, the day before the one-year anniversary of Sinéad's death, and drew tons of backlash on social media. Sinead's brother John O'Connor also voiced his displeasure.
"When I saw it online yesterday I was shocked. I thought it looked something between a mannequin and something out of the Thunderbirds," O'Connor said on Liveline. "I thought Sinéad would have been very fond of looking well, and she certainly did, and if it was supposed to be a representation of her in her early 20s when she did 'Nothing Compares 2 U,' it just looked nothing like her. I thought it was hideous."
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.