Watering Restrictions Revised

The Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board has ended the one-day-per-week water restrictions for Pinellas and Hillsborough counties as of yesterday. There are still some conservation measures in place for all 16 counties covered by SWTMD, and you can find those here.

With flood warnings still in effect for the Withlacoochee and Peace rivers in Pasco and Hernando counties, county commissioners admit it caught them off guard, and new measures are needed. They did extend the state of emergency and will continue to do so on a weekly basis.

If you live in Tampa, your next utility bill will look a little different. The amount due will be estimated due to the storms and meter readers not being able to read them. For additional information, contact the Utilities Call Center at (813) 274-8811, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FEMA Issues Initial Public Notices for Florida Historic Properties, Floodplains and Wetlands

FEMA. That’s what’s on everyone’s mind. Applying, being turned down and then approved? It’s happened so patience will help. There’s also help for our farmers dealing with crop damage and loss from the Florida Department of Agriculture Services here.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium sustained serious damage during the hurricanes and is now asking for help. CMA said the $2.5 million in damages and has already raised $170,000 through donations. It is also collecting needed items through an online wish list that you can look at here.

