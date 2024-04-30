Water Street Expansion

Strategic Property Partners LLC is about to add to the Water Street District with three new buildings that will be a mix of retail, housing and hotels. The project will be right across the street from Amalie Arena and work has already begun with an anticipated completion date of spring 2025.

Strategic Property Partners LLC released renderings of a residential condominium building planned for Water Street Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Lighting are out of the playoffs with a game five 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers Monday night in Sunrise. With the season over, team captain Steve Stamkos is now a free agent.

The Tampa Bay Rays unveiled the team's new "Grit x Glow" uniforms yesterday at the Trop.

The Tampa Bay Rays unveiled the team’s new “Grit x Glow” uniforms yesterday at the Trop. The team says the new outfits are a nod to the city’s counterculture and are called City Connect from Nike and they’ll be wearing them this weekend against the Yankees.

If you drive in Tampa you know this. Survey say we are among the worst drivers in the U.S.. From Forbes, three cities in Florida are among the top 25 worst cities to drive in. Who are they? Miami is second, Jacksonville in 16th and Tampa in 24th. Those rankings are based on our driving experience, overall safety, the cost of car ownership and access to car maintenance. The city that takes the unfortunate top spot is Oakland, California.

The Gateway Expressway lanes open Friday

There’s a good chance you managed to shave a few minutes off the commute now that the Gateway Expressway is officially open. Tolls are free for now, and for a look at the map and more information, please check with us here.

St. Pete Beach commissioners gave their approval to the proposed expansion of the TradeWinds Resort. The resort owners say it will add jobs, a parking garage, and retail space. Residents are concerned about the increased traffic, threaten wildlife and change the St Pete Beach way of life.

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather is staying dry for now, with a slight chance for stray shower tonight. That will change before too long when our summertime pattern kicks in. Check the forecast to plan your week here.

Dove Daily Update

