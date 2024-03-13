Watch the video for Enrique Iglesias and Miranda Lambert's duet "Space In My Heart"

Courtesy Sony Music Entertainment

By Andrea Dresdale

Enrique Iglesias and country superstar Miranda Lambert have released the music video for their duet, "Space In My Heart."

The video features Miranda in a flowing beige dress and Enrique in a simple gray hoodie, singing the song to each other surrounded by panels of gauzy fabric. At the end, they come together, hold hands and embrace while singing the romantic ballad.

"You don't love me yet, but I know you will/ If you only felt half of what I feel," they sing. "If you ever go, I will never change/ There's a space in my heart/ And it's just your shape."

The duet is the first pop-oriented, English-language track that Enrique has released in quite some time. His last Hot 100 top 10 pop hit was 2010's "Tonight I'm Loving You."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

