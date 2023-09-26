Watch video for Bebe Rexha and David Guetta's new single, "One in a Million"

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta have followed up their hit "I'm Good (Blue)" with another collaboration, "One In a Million." The video for the song is out now, having premiered on a billboard in New York's Times Square and on various MTV platforms.

The clip shows Bebe in various glamorous outfits, including one that's extremely low-cut. David pops in and out of the video as well.

If the song sound familiar to you, it's because, like "I'm Good," it's based on a sample. This time, the sample is from one of David Guetta's previous songs: "When Love Takes Over," a club classic from 2009 featuring vocals by Kelly Rowland.

There's speculation that "One In a Million" will appear on a deluxe version of Bebe's latest album, Bebe, which came out this past April.

