Watch trailer for Milli Vanilli biopic 'Girl You Know It's True'

After becoming the subject of a Paramount+ documentary last year, disgraced late '80s/early '90s pop duo Milli Vanilli has inspired a biopic that arrives in theaters Aug. 9. A new trailer for the film has just been released.

Called Girl You Know It's True, the movie details the story of Robert "Rob" Pilatus and Fabrice "Fab" Morvan, whose debut album was a huge smash, spun off a string of hit singles and even won them a Grammy. It all came crashing down when it was revealed that the duo didn't sing a word on the album: They'd been recruited by music producer Frank Farian to be the face of his recording project and had been lip-synching the whole time. The Recording Academy subsequently revoked their Grammy.

According to People, the biopic was made with the cooperation of many of those involved in the group's story, including Morvan, who served as a consultant and co-producer, and Carmen Pilatus, Rob's sister, who's an associate producer. Rob died in 1998.

Brad Howell, one of the singers who actually provided the vocals for the Milli Vanilli album, is an associate producer, while the other singer on the project, John Davis, is represented in the same role by his daughter Jasmin.

