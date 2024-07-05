Watch Shania Twain welcome 81-year-old superfan onstage at UK festival

Shania Twain gave one of her biggest fans the thrill of a lifetime on July 4.

The Canadian diva was performing at the Lytham Festival in Lancashire, England, on Thursday night. In the audience was 81-year-old Ken Northall, a superfan who for the past 25 years has been traveling the world to see her perform live, according to the BBC.

In a video posted by the BBC, Shania invites Ken onstage, where she greets him and asks him what his favorite song is. His answer: "Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)" because the video features Irish step dancing. Next, we see her perform a brief a cappella version of "That Don't Impress Me Much," where she drops the name "Brad Pitt" from the lyrics and instead says, "All right, so what? Do you think you're Ken or something?"

"I'm impressed," Ken says as the crowd cheers.

She then walks him off the stage; he hugs her and says, "Thanks, Shania, it's a dream."

