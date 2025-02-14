Watch Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton go on the run in 'Please Please Please' video

Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton are fugitives from the law in the new video for their duet version of "Please Please Please," which you can find on Sabrina's newly released deluxe version of her album Short n' Sweet.

In the black and white clip, Sabrina and Dolly are in a pickup truck with Sabrina behind the wheel. We get a hint that they're not just out for a Sunday drive via flashes of newspaper headlines that mention people who had provocative, law-breaking relationships.

One reads, "Thelma and Louise, one car, two women"; another reads, "Frank and Jesse James, outlaw brothers-in-arms." A third reads "Starkweather and Fugate: Bloody Trail." That's a reference to Charles Starkweather, who went on a killing spree in the late '50s with his 14-year-old girlfriend Caril Ann Fugate. Their story inspired films like Badlands and Natural Born Killers, and Bruce Springsteen's song "Nebraska."

As Sabrina and Dolly drive along, we get glimpses of one of them holding a shovel and money flying out the back of the truck. At the end of the song, sirens wail, and we see a guy with a hood over his head, tied up in the back of the pickup truck, who may or may not be Barry Keoghan's character from the original version of the video. The two look worried, but the sirens pass them by.

The lyrics to this version of the song don't include the line "So please don't embarrass me, m***********." Instead, they sing, "don't embarrass me like the others."

On Instagram, Sabrina writes, "Dolly and me singing in a pickup truck!!!!!! I am so honored to have one of my biggest idols on a song that means so much to me. Short n' Sweet deluxe is out now! Go watch and listen!!!!"

