Watch Rob Thomas sing a #1 hit by his idol George Michael

Rob Thomas is a huge fan of the late George Michael, and on April 29, he got a chance to sing one of George's #1 hits — at Carnegie Hall, to boot.

Rob was one of the participants in a star-studded tribute to legendary record mogul Clive Davis. On Instagram, he posted video of himself singing "I Knew You Were Waiting For Me," George's chart-topping duet with the late Aretha Franklin, alongside Valerie Simpson of Ashford & Simpson and backed by The New York Pops.

Rob also showed off a custom leather jacket he wore for the performance, which had "Aretha" and "Respect" embroidered on the back along with an image of the Queen of Soul.

In addition to the George/Aretha duet, Rob reunited with Carlos Santana to perform their monster hit, "Smooth." Other artists who took part in the Davis tribute included Fantasia, Art Garfunkel, Babyface, Dionne Warwick, John Mellencamp, Kenny G and Barry Manilow.

In other Rob Thomas news, he recently started recording a new solo album. His most recent one, the holiday album Something About Christmas Time, came out in 2021. His last regular solo album was 2019's Chip Tooth Smile. For the last year or so, Rob's been performing with Matchbox Twenty in support of their 2023 album, Where the Light Goes.

