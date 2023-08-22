Watch Lauren Daigle make a splash in new video for "These Are the Days"

ATLANTIC RECORDS/CENTRICITY

By Andrea Dresdale

Lauren Daigle's self-titled album, due out September 8, has a whopping 23 tracks, and she's just released the video for one of them.

The joyous clip for "These Are the Days," filmed in Lauren's home state of Louisiana, features her dancing through a house filled with dozens of friends and fellow musicians, all partying along with her. At the end, she cannonballs into a swimming pool, fully clothed.

The first 10 tracks of Lauren Daigle — featuring the hit "Thank God I Do" — came out in May. The full 23-song project includes guest appearances from Grammy-winners Jon Batiste, singer/songwriter Natalie Hemby and blues/rock guitarist Gary Clark Jr.

Lauren will kick off her Kaleidoscope tour in support of the album on September 6.
Here's the track listing for Lauren Daigle:

"Thank God I Do"
"Saint Ferdinand" (feat. Jon Batiste and Natalie Hemby)
"New"
"Waiting"
"To Know Me"
"Kaleidoscope Jesus"
"Valuable"
"Don't Believe Them"
"Ego"
"These Are The Days"
"Salvation Mountain" (feat. Gary Clark Jr.)
"Back To Me"
"21 Days"
"Love Me Still"
"Interlude #1"
"Turbulent Skies"
"Sometimes"
"Interlude #2"
"Inherited"
"He's Never Gunna"
"Be Okay"
"Interlude #3"
"You're All I'll Take With Me"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!