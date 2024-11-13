Watch Lady Gaga's new version of 'Disease': 'Disease (The Antidote Live)'

If Lady Gaga's new single, "Disease," is too frantic for you, you might like the new version she just released.

Called "Disease (The Antidote Live)," it's an extremely stripped-down version of the song. Gaga is shown performing it on piano in a studio, sporting long black and blue hair and what looks like a black negligee.

The song is the first release from Gaga's upcoming seventh studio album. When it first came out, she wrote on Instagram that it was about facing her "inner demons," especially, she wrote, "how I get seduced by chaos and turmoil."

She wrote, "It's about about facing that fear, facing myself and my inner darkness, and realizing that sometimes I can’t win or escape the parts of myself that scare me. That I can try and run from them but they are still part of me and I can run and run but eventually I’ll meet that part of myself again, even if only for a moment."

"Disease" was co-written by Gaga's fiancé, Michael Polansky.

Mother Monster has fed her fans with plenty of music these past few months: She released her Joker-inspired Harlequin album, her Grammy-nominated duet with Bruno Mars, "Die With a Smile," and now these two versions of "Disease."

