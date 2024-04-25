Watch her dance the charts: Dua Lipa makes history with top three spots

Dua Lipa may have said that her new album, Radical Optimism, is a departure from her signature disco sound, but try telling that to Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart — where she currently holds the top three spots.

Dua's latest single, "Illusion," is #1 on the chart, followed by her previous two singles: "Houdini" is #2 and "Training Season" is #3. That makes her the first woman ever to have the top three spots on that particular chart. The only other artists who've done it are The Chainsmokers and Drake.

In addition, Dua is now tied with Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga for the most number ones on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart by a female artist since its inception in 2013.

Plus, "Illusion" has set a record: last week it entered the chart at #42, and now it's #1. That's the biggest jump to the top in the history of the chart, breaking the previous record of #22 to #1 for "Rain On Me" by Gaga and Ariana.

Radical Optimism comes out May 3; the following day, Dua will host and perform on Saturday Night Live.

