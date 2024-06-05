Watch Céline Dion sing, dance backstage at 'The Beatles' LOVE' Vegas show

Céline Dion may not be ready to perform onstage in Las Vegas, but she's fine with performing backstage — briefly.

On May 31, Céline and her three sons took in a performance of The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage. The Cirque du Soleil show will conclude its run at that property on July 6; The Mirage will then close and be rebranded. Video posted on social platform X on Sunday shows Céline and her sons hanging out backstage at the show as someone plays her song "I'm Alive" over their phone.

Céline starts dancing and singing along with the song, but the guy with the phone goes up to Céline and hits stop. "Did he cut you off?" someone asks, as Celine pretends to be furious that he interrupted her performance.

The Canadian superstar, who essentially pioneered the modern-day Las Vegas residency, was originally set to headline a new show at Resorts International in 2021. She put those plans on hold after she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects the muscles. She'll detail her health journey in the new Prime Video documentary I Am: Celine Dion, streaming on June 25.

Despite her physical challenges, this year Céline has been seen out and about at hockey games, a Rolling Stones concert and The Grammys.

