Watch Céline Dion get drenched in Gatorade in 'Sunday Night Football' intro

Céline Dion is quite the hockey fan -- after all, she's Canadian -- but on Oct. 6, she popped up on Sunday Night Football to introduce a classic rivalry: the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers for their first game since the Super Bowl in 1996.

In her intro, Céline, dressed in a sweatshirt from that Super Bowl, talks about how her viral hit "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" is a fitting theme for the night's match-up. "I think my favorite thing about this game is its power to ... prove that our most powerful memories, our most enduring loves, can stay with us forever," she says. "You know what I’m talking about, right? Sometimes, some nights, it all just comes back.”

Over footage of the two teams through the ages, Celine continues, "Their love affair. Well, maybe not love the way I usually sing about it, but still ... work with me here!"

Cut to footage of the teams getting physical with each other on the field.

"I mean, 'When you touch me like this, when you hold me like that,' it kinda fits, no?" she says.

She continues, “But really -- what beautiful passion it produced. What painful heartbreak it revealed, so, so long ago. Like so many old flames, it always feels right when they’re back together. Don’t you think?" She concludes, "The Cowboys and the Steelers. A timeless classic. On Sunday night.”

We then see footage of the teams being doused in Gatorade -- and then Céline herself is drenched in Gatorade too, smiling and cheering the whole time.

Céline, who made a comeback performing at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony over the summer, suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome, which had forced her to cancel her tour dates and planned Las Vegas residency.

