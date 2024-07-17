Watch Cher sing "I Got You Babe" in ad for free streaming service

If you're looking for a way to stream shows for free — and you live in the U.K. — then Cher's got you, babe.

The legendary entertainer is the star of a new ad campaign for U, a streaming service that promises "endless free entertainment." In the ad, Cher is being pitched the idea of starring in the campaign for the service when she tells the company reps, "Stop! I can see it now."

Cue a dream sequence of Cher popping up unexpectedly inside various TV shows, like Mad Men and Sons of Anarchy, while singing her classic Sonny & Cher duet "I Got You Babe."

The clip ends with a voice-over that says, "Whatever you want to watch, whenever you want to watch it. We've got U. Stream Free."

Now, the bad news: U, formerly known as UKTV Play, is a U.K. streaming service. If you try to sign up for it with a U.S. ZIP code, it won't let you.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.