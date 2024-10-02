Watch Andy Grammer go to the dogs in video for new song, "Magic"

Andy Grammer's new video shows he's totally gone to the dogs.

In the clip for his upbeat new song, "Magic," Andy is shown standing outside a service station and driving around with multiple adorable dogs, including his own French bulldog, Lucy. Other dogs play with tennis balls and do little dances. Eventually Andy runs through a backyard with all the dogs following him.

Andy told ABC Audio that he put the pups in the video because when the song was finished, he thought, "Man, this just makes me think of a dog with a head out the window." He added, "It was a blast. From now on, I just want dogs in every one of my music videos."

As for Lucy, Andy says, "She crushed it."

"Magic" is on Andy's new album, Monster, which arrives Oct. 4. He says in a statement the song was inspired by life's "unexplainable moments of wonder." He adds, "The cynical parts of me have tried to explain them away in the past. These days I'm just resigning to the idea that this life might just have more going on than I understand and that's actually an awesome feeling."

