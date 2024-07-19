Watch an animated Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce in video for "Weird Al" Yankovic's new polka medley

In July 2014, "Weird Al" Yankovic released his #1 — and final — album, Mandatory Fun. So to mark the 10-year anniversary, he's put out a four-minute polka medley, "Polkamania!," which incorporates some of the pop hits that have become ubiquitous since he last released music.
There are 12 songs in the medley in all: "bad guy," "Hello," "Flowers," "We Don't Talk About Bruno," "vampire," "Old Town Road," "Despacito," "Shape of You," "Uptown Funk," "WAP," "thank u, next" and "Shake It Off." The Taylor Swift hit is the oldest one, having come out the same years as Mandatory Fun, but Al tells Vulture why he chose that one instead of something more current from Taylor.
"Shake It Off" is the last song in the medley, and in the accompanying music video, there's an animated sequence that shows Taylor rejecting Al's romantic offerings of flowers and heart-shaped balloons. Eventually he grabs onto her leg, which requires her to, yes, shake him off.
(The Taylor animation starts at 3:31 into the video.)
