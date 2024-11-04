Watch Adele hug Meryl Streep while dressed as Streep's 'Death Becomes Her' character

After her emotional encounter with Céline Dion last month during her Las Vegas residency show, Adele had an impromptu meeting with another icon in the audience at her show on Nov. 1.

Adele, who loves a good Halloween costume, took the stage dressed as Madeleine Ashton, the character Meryl Streep played in the cult 1992 film Death Becomes Her. Her back-up singers, meanwhile, dressed as Goldie Hawn and Isabella Rossellini's characters in the same film.

And in a moment that was in no way planned -- we're being sarcastic here -- Adele encountered Streep herself seated in the audience as she did her regular walk through the crowd during the show.

Adele seemed delighted to see the legendary actress and the two embraced. "Love you!" Adele said. You can find fan-captured video of the moment.

This is the second major callback to Death Becomes Her by a pop star his year: Sabrina Carpenter's video for "Taste" was also an homage to the film. The movie has also inspired a new musical, which is currently in previews on Broadway.

