Vinik To Sell Part Of His Lighting Ownership

The Tampa Bay Lightning are about to have a new majority owner. Current owner Jeff Vinik is reportedly in talks to sell the team to Doug Ostrover, the co-founder and CEO and owner of investment firm Blue Owl Capital. Reports are that Vinik will keep full operational control of the franchise for the next several years and retain a significant stake as part of the new ownership group.

For the first time in more than twenty years, the Suncoast Animal League has put a hold on taking in any new pets. Increasing costs for vet are a big part of the reason, but you can help out be adopting of becoming a foster parent, and shopping at a sale this weekend at the Thrift Shoppe. Check Ann-Ventures for details.

Tropical Storm Ernesto will probably become a Category 2 or 3 hurricane as it heads for the Bahamas. It’s no threat to Florida but to track the storm and make sure you’re ready for a busy season take a look at the Dove Hurricane Guide.

Busch Gardens Tampa is mourning the loss of one of their favorite residents. Tinga, a 19-year-old female western lowland gorilla passed away after a brief illness. The park says they are keeping a close eye on the rest of her group as well.

