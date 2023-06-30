Vinik Leaves Water Street Group

Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik is selling his shares in Strategic Property Partners, the group which developed Water Street in downtown Tampa. Vinik says the move is to enjoy family time more, especially his grandson. He will be involved as an advisor. The full story is in the Tampa Bay Times.

Central Florida Spotlight: New Florida laws Central Florida Spotlight: New Florida laws

There are quite a few new laws that take effect this Saturday, June 1st. Among those are the record $116.5 billion budget, senate bill 22, that prohibits colleges and universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and house bill 543, which allows Floridians to carry guns without concealed-weapons licenses. For more on the additional laws, click here.

Mosquitoes are more than annoying pests, some carry malaria. That has triggered a statewide mosquito-born illness advisory from the Florida Department of Health. There are four confirmed cases in Sarasota County, and with plenty of us heading for the parks and beach this weekend, make sure you protect yourself with repellent, and make sure you don’t have standing water outside the house.

Mosquito Mosquito Feeding, Female Anopheles Gambiae, Malaria Vector, Parasite. (Photo By BSIP/UIG via Getty Images) (BSIP)

A change in the weather is on the way for next week. Our team of meteorologists from 10 Tampa Bay Weather predict the possibility of record heat again today, but the rain chances are increasing with a 50% chance on the 4th of July. For the latest, download the Dove app here, and keep it handy for what you need to know to stay safe.

Record number of travelers expected over July 4th weekend

With AAA predicting record travel with 50 million Americans traveling at least 50 miles or more, anyone with airline reservations may have to deal with more delays or cancellations. A combination of severe weather and staff shortages are being blamed. Check with your airline before heading out, and take a look at FlightAware for more information.

The Sound in downtown Clearwater’s Coachman park is officially open. Safety Harbor resident Robin Zander and Cheap Trick had the honor of performing first with more to come. The 4th of July concert will be with the Florida Orchestra as part of Clearwater Celebrates America with the big booms at 9:30.

Laundry Project

Speaking of the 4th, the weekend has plenty along with other events. Ann Kelly has a list in Ann-Ventures to keep handy for the links you’ll need. Some of those include Tampa’s Boom by the Bay Hard Rock Takeover will be in Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park Saturday. Sparkman Wharf gets joins the fun on the 4th with the Friends of the Riverwalk event.

Randy Arozarena The Rays' Randy Arozarena named to MLB All-Star Team (Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press )

The Tampa Bay Rays have two players on the MLB All-Star Team. Outfielder Randy Arozarena and first baseman Yandy Díaz will start July 11th at T-Mobile Park in Seattle; the rest of the team, which includes pitchers and reserves will be announced this Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Dove Daily Update









©2023 Cox Media Group