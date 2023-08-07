In Vegas, Kelly Clarkson changes lyrics to "Piece by Piece" in reference to ex-husband

Kelly Clarkson made a change to the lyrics of her hit "Piece by Piece" over the weekend at her Las Vegas residency show, US Weekly reports.

At her August 5 concert — footage of which you can find on YouTube — Kelly introduced the song by saying, "This song, I initially wrote just super hopeful, right? And well, sometimes hopeful turns into hopeless."

Originally, the song was about how her then-husband, Brandon Blackstock, restored her faith in a man's ability to be a good husband and father after her own father let her down. But in Vegas, Kelly turned the song into a reinforcement of her own ability to pick up the pieces after heartbreak.

In the original song, Kelly sings, "But piece by piece, he collected me up/Off the ground, where you abandoned things/Piece by piece, he filled the holes that you burned in me." She changed the lyrics from "he" to "I," as in, "I filled the holes."

In the second verse, instead of singing, "He never walks away/He never asks for money/He takes care of me /He loves me,” Kelly sang, “I just walk away/when they ask for money/I take care of me/’cause I love me.”

Kelly and Brandon split up in 2020; she was ordered to pay him over $100,000 per month in spousal support and more than $45,000 a month in child support until January of 2024.

Finishing the song, Kelly continued to change "he" to "I," singing, "Piece by piece, I restored my faith / That a heart can still beat, even when it breaks.” Changing the line, "He’ll take care of things, he’ll love her,” Kelly sang, "I’ll take care of things when you leave scars.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.