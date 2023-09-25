Unreleased Sinéad O'Connor track played at end of BBC drama

Michel Linssen/Redferns

By Jill Lances

An unreleased Sinéad O'Connor track debuted during the final episode of the six-part BBC drama The Woman in the Wall on Sunday.

The track, “The Magdalene Song,” was inspired by the Magdalene laundries where unmarried Irish women were often sent and subjected to abuse by the nuns who ran them.

Producer David Holmes, who worked with Sinéad, says she gave the OK for the song to be used in the series, which centers on a woman dealing with the trauma from her experience at the laundries.

"Sinéad sanctioned the track for use before they had even started shooting, and when the producers heard it they were amazed to have something so strong. We all felt the only place this can go is at the end," he told The Guardian"The first half of the track is completely heartbreaking, and the second half is pure defiance."

So far there’s no word on when, or if, "The Magdalene Song" will be released.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!