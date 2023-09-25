Unreleased Sinéad O'Connor track played at end of BBC drama

An unreleased Sinéad O'Connor track debuted during the final episode of the six-part BBC drama The Woman in the Wall on Sunday.

The track, “The Magdalene Song,” was inspired by the Magdalene laundries where unmarried Irish women were often sent and subjected to abuse by the nuns who ran them.

Producer David Holmes, who worked with Sinéad, says she gave the OK for the song to be used in the series, which centers on a woman dealing with the trauma from her experience at the laundries.

"Sinéad sanctioned the track for use before they had even started shooting, and when the producers heard it they were amazed to have something so strong. We all felt the only place this can go is at the end," he told The Guardian. "The first half of the track is completely heartbreaking, and the second half is pure defiance."

So far there’s no word on when, or if, "The Magdalene Song" will be released.

