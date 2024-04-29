Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
U2 bassist Adam Clayton confirms divorce from wife after 10 years
U2 bassist Adam Clayton has confirmed that he and his wife, Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho, are no longer together.
“After more than 10 years of marriage, musician Adam Clayton and lawyer Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho have amicably divorced,” read a statement provided to ABC Audio from the band’s spokesperson. “Both will continue to be fully involved in the care of their daughter and they request that the family’s privacy be respected.”
Clayton and Teixeira de Carvalho, a former human rights lawyer, tied the knot in 2014 in Dublin. They welcomed their first and only child in July 2017.
The marriage was the first and only union for Clayton. He was previously engaged to supermodel Naomi Campbell in the early '90s.
