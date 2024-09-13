The University of Tampa has announced a slight name change. Instead of the familiar “UT” it will now be nicknamed “UTampa.” UTampa President Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg wants to set the university apart from many other schools known as UT. The name change also comes with new logos.
Starting Monday, your water may smell and taste a little different in Tampa. The Tampa Water Department says it’s because of a temporary change to the disinfection process, and may last through Oct. 7th.
The Bucs opened the season at home at Raymond James Stadium, and walk away with a win against Washington. Baker Mayfield threw four touchdowns for a 37-20 win. They’re back in action this weekend against Detroit Sunday at 1 pm.
Another Tampa restaurant is closing. Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse, which began as Sam Seltzer’s, will close the doors for good at the end of the month. The final day is Sunday, Sept. 29.
Francine made it up to Category Two strength at landfall in Louisiana and now 300,000 are without power. The Dove Hurricane Guide is also watching a system that may become the next named storm and that’s online now and on the app at @1055thedove.
