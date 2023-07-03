Tune in for Chicago, Boyz II Men, Belinda Carlisle and more on 'A Capitol Fourth'

Courtesy of Capitol Concerts

By Andrea Dresdale

Tuesday, July 4, is Independence Day, and as always, PBS is celebrating with its annual special A Capitol Fourth.

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, this year's concert features performances by Chicago, Babyface, Boyz II Men and Belinda Carlisle, as well as the cast of the Broadway show A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical. Best of all, the show will give you a front-row seat to Washington, D.C.'s, spectacular fireworks display.

The event is broadcast live from the West Front of the United States Capitol, and is free and open to the public.

Most stations will air the show Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET and will repeat it at 9:30 p.m. ET, but check your local listings.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

