"Truly a united decision:" Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner post statement on split

Joe and Sophie in April 2023; Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have confirmed their split in an Instagram post, and addressed the various rumors as to why the two are divorcing.

In a statement from both Joe and Sophie, they write, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

As previously reported, Joe, 34, filed for a dissolution of marriage on Tuesday, September 5 in Miami, according to documents obtained by People. In the filing, Joe claims, "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." The couple does have a prenup, according to the filing.

Joe and Sophie, 27, wed in 2019 after dating for three years. They have two children: Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old daughter who is only identified in the divorce documents as D.

